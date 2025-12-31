Gig workers protest against low pay and unsafe working models on quick commerce platforms

Gig workers of quick commerce platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart, are on a nationwide strike on December 31. The strike is against issues like unfair payouts, unsafe 10-minute delivery models, and arbitrary ID blocking. Notably, a surge in orders is expected due to year-end offers and flash sales on New Year's Eve.

Over 1.50 lakh delivery and app-based workers are likely to log off simultaneously. They will also hold peaceful demonstrations across key locations in the country. 'It is no longer just about pay cuts but about survival, safety and basic rights,' said Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founder-president Shaik Salauddin. The flash strike comes after similar protests across India on Christmas.