A police complaint was lodged against Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent' for making crude jokes against women. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show. Strict action has been demanded against the accused in the letter. The complainant's name was not mentioned.