Ranveer Allahbadia controversy | Can criminal action be taken against YouTuber?

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (also known by his internet moniker ‘BeerBiceps’) finds himself in the centre of a storm after he made a "filthy" joke during comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

The Assam Police on Monday filed a case against Ranveer, among other influencers, for allegedly "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said that YouTubers and influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and others have also been named in the FIR for promoting obscenity. The New Indian Express interviews Advocate Sandhya Raju, Director of CCRRA (Centre for Constitutional Rights Research and Advocacy) who talks about the legal viewpoint of the whole controversy.