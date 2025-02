The firing took place in Patna's Kankarbagh area on February 18. Four criminals opened fire outside a house. Bihar Police said, “After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby. STF has reached the spot along with the Police. The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender. Patna SSP along with all the top officers present at the spot. STF team is conducting a search operation in the entire area.”