Capital Buzz: 5-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted by Kenya Diplomat's son

A mother in the national capital is running from pillar to post, seeking justice for her five-year-old daughter, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a son on Kenya Diplomat. The minor is in Class 1, and the accused student is an adult, who is in Class 12 of the same school.

The incident occurred in August last year. The FIR has been registered under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Greater Kailash police station on September 18. Despite the gravity of the crime, the alleged police inaction due to diplomatic immunity has left the survivor’s family struggling for accountability.