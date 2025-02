The CAG's audit report of Delhi's liquor sector has claimed that the 2021-2022 excise policy framed by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government resulted in a cumulative loss of over ₹2000 crore to the national capital's exchequer. The report, one of the 14 pending CAG documents, was tabled by BJP leader and CM Rekha Gupta in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday.