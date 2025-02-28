Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Bihar polls, BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal asserts

PATNA: Confusion over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being declared as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly election persisted, but Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal later clarified that Nitish would indeed be the coalition’s face.

Jaiswal, who resigned from his ministerial post on Thursday following instructions from the party’s central leadership, initially stated that the CM’s name would be decided at a meeting of the parliamentary board of alliance partners after the election results were announced. However, he later retracted and confirmed Nitish Kumar’s candidature.

“The NDA will go to polls with full vigour and achieve its target of winning 225 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly,” Jaiswal told the media.