Addressing a public gathering at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on Wednesday, Modi stressed the importance of the State's growth in achieving national progress. "The development of Andhra Pradesh is our vision, and serving the people of the State is our commitment," he asserted. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the State’s ambitious goal of becoming a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047 under the 'Swarna Andhra Vision,' led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.