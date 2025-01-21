Freebie culture in politics is not sustainable: Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit is pitted against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency. The son of former CM Sheila Dikshit tells that supporting the AAP is a strategic move by INDIA bloc allies like the Trinamool Congress and the SP as revival of the Congress would increase chances of its rise in states where the alliance partners are in fights such as Bihar, UP and West Bengal. Dikshit also says the freebies culture is not “sustainable” in the long term.