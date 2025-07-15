Yemen not to execute Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on July 16: How did Kanthapuram achieve it?

The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, scheduled for July 16 in Yemen, has been postponed, according to sources. This major development comes after Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobaker Musliyar received intimation from Yemen that Nimisha will not be executed tomorrow. Kanthapuram played a key role in initiating crucial talks with Yemeni authorities, bringing a big relief to Nimisha Priya’s family in Kerala. He also confirmed that efforts are ongoing to secure her release and safe return to India. Who is Kanthapuram Aboobaker Musliyar and how did his intervention halt the execution? Watch the full video to find out.