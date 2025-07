For the past days, the people of India and Kerala have been praying for Nimisha Priya. She is an Indian nurse who was given the death sentence for murdering a Yemeni national. She was supposed to be executed today, but thanks to the intervention of some personalities, it has been postponed. So whats next and how do we secure her release? Today, we will be talking to advocate Subhash Chandran who is a member of the Save Nimisha Priya action council. He shall explain what happens next