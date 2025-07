The arrest of Harshvardhan Jain, a 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad for operating a fake embassy, has revealed an elaborate web of deception, with alleged links to a Rs 300 crore scam, 162 foreign trips in a decade, and a network of shell companies with international reach. The man, Harshvardhan Jain, had been masquerading as a diplomat for years while allegedly luring people with overseas job offers and laundering money through the hawala route.