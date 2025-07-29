'Not happy after we killed all terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack?' Amit Shah to Opposition

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shared key details about Operation Mahadev, a counter-terror operation carried out by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. As per Shah, the Operation Mahadev began on the same day as the Pahalgam attack. The three ‘A-grade’ terrorists were identified as - Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran and Hamza Afghani. He confirmed that all three individuals neutralised in the operation were directly linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.