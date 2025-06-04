'C Rajagopalachari had apologised and you don't': Karnataka HC judge asks Kamal Haasan's counsel

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, caught in a controversy over the actor’s comment on the Kannada language, will not be released in Karnataka on June 5, the scheduled date for the movie's release across the country, its producers informed the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. During the hearing, Haasan was strongly criticized by the court for his remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." The court observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation." There were many interesting comments during the hearing. We have compiled a couple of footage to give you a whole picture of what happened during the hearing

