Congress, CPI (M), BJP and P V Anvar: Analysis of the major players in Kerala's Nilambur bypoll

Nilambur is a town in Kerala, located close to the Nilgiris range of the Western Ghats. The Muslim dominated constituency is set for a bypolls on June 19th. This election has become the most hotly debated topic in Kerala. The bypoll also has national relevance as Nilambur is under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, whose MP is Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka also campaigned for the UDF in Nilambur. Many political pundits believe the election result will be a premonition of who will win the next Kerala state election. With high-voltage public campaigns and stinging accusations against each other, all three fronts look to secure victory in what might be one of the most important bypolls of recent times in Kerala. If the Congress fails to win, it may also affect the popular vote of Priyanka Gandhi. To talk to us on this issue, we have Political Observer, Dr. Mohan Varghese, who shall explain what is at stake in Nilambur