Did Israel bite off more than it could chew? Did Iran realise? | Global Express

US President Donald Trump claims he ordered strikes using bunker busters from B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles from submarines to obliterate Iran’s top nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump insists, “We’ve blown it up to kingdom come.” But leaked Pentagon documents suggest the US failed to destroy these sites. Has Tehran really lost its nuclear edge? Trump also claims talks with Iran will restart next week. Will they? In this episode of Global Express, we have four eminent guests with great expertise in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Ambassador Jawed Ashraf has served in the Indian missions in Frankfurt, Washington, Berlin and Kathmandu as well as in Singapore. He is currently serving as India’s ambassador to France and Monaco. He is also an expert on Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

Daniel Levy is a British-Israeli analyst and former Israeli peace negotiator as part of the Oslo 2 peace process. He currently serves as president of the U.S./Middle East Project (USMEP) and is a prominent voice on Middle East affairs. He was also a former advisor to the Israeli government with expertise on the Middle East and the Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Dr. Rouzbeh Parsi is an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of History at Lund University in Sweden. He is specialised in Iran and the broader Middle East. He previously served as a senior analyst at the EU Institute for Security Studies in Paris.

Hatem Bamehriz is a governance and political transition expert with over 30 years of experience in conflict-affected regions, including Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iraq. He has worked extensively with the United Nations and other international organisations, focusing on the Middle East and North Africa.