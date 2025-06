It’s raining beauty pageants in Telangana. After the buzz of the 72nd Miss World, all eyes are now on the Miss Universe platform. With the national competition set to take place in Telangana this August, TNIE's Principal Correspondent Shreya Veronica caught up with the newly crowned Miss Universe Telangana, Kashvi, to learn more about the 19-year-old, who is a medico breaking stereotypes and chasing big dreams as she prepares to represent the state on the national stage.