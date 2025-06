The Emergency declared in 1975 was indeed a very dark chapter in the history of India. Leaders were imprisoned, the media were censored and citizens were stripped off their rights. But then heroes emerged. There were leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan, newspapers such as our Express group and advocates such as Shanti Bhushan to lead the good fight. In this interview, we talk to Prashant Bhushan, the son of Shanti Bhushan, famous for arguing and winning the case against Indira Gandhi.