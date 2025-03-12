What Mark Carney replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister means for India

Mark Carney, set to become Canada’s next Prime Minister, has expressed his intent to repair the strained relationship with India, a move that could signal a major shift in ties that had deteriorated during Justin Trudeau’s leadership. Ahead of the elections, Carney addressed the issue of US tariffs on Canada during a media interaction in Calgary, Alberta, as Washington and Ottawa find themselves at odds over the tariff threat and the looming trade war. Amitava Sanyal and Jayanth Jacob analyze this issue in-depth, discussing how Carney’s leadership could reshape Canada’s foreign policy, trade relations, and stance on key global issues.