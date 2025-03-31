Kunal Kamra to be ‘welcomed Shiv Sena-style,’ says Rahool Kanal as controversy escalates

The ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra deepened as political leaders from both factions of the Shiv Sena traded sharp remarks about his recent satirical comments on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), said, "Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true 'Shiv Sena style'... It's not a threat, but Mumbai has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' He considers himself a guest here; he should follow the law."