Devotees thronged Vadakkumnathan Temple as the acclaimed 36-hour long annual Thrissur Pooram festival began. The festival kicked off with fast beats of percussion instruments and conches blowing . The Pooram, known as the mother of all 'Poorams', officially kicked off on the night of May 5 as Neythalakavilamma made her majestic entry, escorted with devotion and ceremony, opening the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple.