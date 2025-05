Writer, activist, and lawyer Banu Mushtaq has won the prestigious International Booker Prize 2025 for her short story collection Heart Lamp, the first-ever Kannada work to receive the award. The prize, worth GBP 50,000, was awarded during a ceremony at the Tate Modern in London, with Mushtaq sharing the stage and the prize money with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the book into English.