New political entrants actor Khesari Lal Yadav, singer Maithili Thakur cast their votes

Bihar’s election stage has always had drama, but this time, the script has a cinematic twist. A folk singer and Bhojpuri actors have entered the political fray, turning the 2025 assembly election into a fusion of star power and caste calculation. While the BJP is playing the Mithila card by fielding folk singer Mithili Thakur from Alinagar seat in Darbhanga, the RJD has chosen to bank on the stardom of Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, who is in the fray from Chhapra seat in Saran district. Another Bhojpuri singer, Ritesh Pandey, is trying his luck from the Kargahar seat in Rohtas district on the Jan Suraaj Party ticket. This will add glamour to next month’s electoral battle in the state.