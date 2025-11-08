Bihar records highest voter turnout in its history, women voted in large numbers

Bihar recorded a 'historic' polling of 65.08% in the first phase on November 6, which is the highest ever voter turnout in the eastern state. The Bihar CEO said the turnout was 57.29% in the 2020 state assembly polls. The districts of Muzaffarpur (71.81%) and Samastipur (71.74%) recorded over 70% voting. While the state capital Patna recorded 59.02% voting. The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member assembly will vote on November 11.