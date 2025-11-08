Bihar youth trust Modi-Nitish duo says BJP's election in-charge, minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Watch the exclusive interview with the BJP party’s key strategists for the ongoing Bihar assembly election and the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. As the eastern state is in the middle of a crucial election, the BJP is banking on its long-standing social engineering and record in governance. In this interview with Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express, Dharmendra talks about the three pillars of the NDA campaign, the continuing resonance of the ‘jungle raj’ narrative, and the challenge posed by JSP's Prashant Kishor.