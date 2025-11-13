Concrete girder on underconstructed highway falls on van, driver killed in Kerala

A 36-year-old driver was killed when a concrete girder fell on a pickup van in Kerala on November 13. The incident occurred on the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway construction area. The vehicle owner blamed the incident on the construction contractor for negligence. Local residents said accidents are frequent in the flyover construction area. They said authorities often fail to take corrective action despite repeated warnings. Public Works Minister P A Muhammad Riyas has sought a report from the PWD secretary.