Fresh CCTV visuals of Delhi blast primary suspect Dr. Umar Nabi emerge

CCTV visuals of the main accused in the Red Fort blast have emerged. In the footage, he was seen near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque at Ramlila Maidan. In another CCTV footage, Umar was seen driving the vehicle used in the blast near the Badarpur Border. A DNA analysis has confirmed that Dr. Umar Nabi was behind the wheel of the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort. A team of Forensic experts and Delhi Police found a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site. The body part is being taken for forensic examination

