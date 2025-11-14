Bihar's popular singer Maithili Thakur becomes youngest MLA in state

Twenty-five-year-old Gen Z folk singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is the youngest Bihar MLA, who defeated an RJD veteran and 63-year-old Binod Mishra. The constituency is dominated by Brahmins, Yadavs, and Muslims. Maithili was leading throughout after the counting began on November 14.

The popular folk singer was a surprise BJP nominee in the Darbhanga district. Hailing from Benipatti in the neighbouring Madhubani district, about 35 km from the Mithila region, Thakur is trained in Indian classical and devotional music. 'I will follow whatever instructions are given to me,' Maithili said. The singer added that it was 'not her goal' to contest an election.