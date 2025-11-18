CISF averts knife attack, saves two lives at Bengaluru International Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru averted a knife attack on November 16. A man later identified as Sohail Ahmed was seen running toward two taxi drivers with a machete near the arrival lane of Terminal 1.

Sohail Ahmed, along with the targeted individuals, taxi drivers Jagdish JR and Renu Kumar, knew each other. The trio were handed over to the police at the KIA Police Station. During interrogation, the accused told CISF that he was assaulted by Jagdish along with two drivers, Renu Kumar and Gangadhar Angadi, on Saturday.