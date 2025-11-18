Nation

Delhi blast bomber Umar Nabi terms suicide bombing a ‘misunderstood concept’

Express Video Service

A week after the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, a self-recorded video of bomber Dr Umar-un-Nabi has surfaced. In the clip, he is seen discussing suicide bombing, calling it a “martyrdom operation” and claiming the idea is widely misunderstood.

He said, "There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. When a person presumes that he is going to die for sure at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a person is going to die in a particular situation.”

On November 10, around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving i20 car exploded near the Red Fort, claiming the lives of 13 people and injuring several others. Umar Nabi was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Delhi blast
Red Fort blast
Dr Umar Un Nabi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com