Delhi blast bomber Umar Nabi terms suicide bombing a ‘misunderstood concept’

A week after the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, a self-recorded video of bomber Dr Umar-un-Nabi has surfaced. In the clip, he is seen discussing suicide bombing, calling it a “martyrdom operation” and claiming the idea is widely misunderstood.

He said, "There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. When a person presumes that he is going to die for sure at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a person is going to die in a particular situation.”

On November 10, around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving i20 car exploded near the Red Fort, claiming the lives of 13 people and injuring several others. Umar Nabi was behind the wheel of the vehicle.