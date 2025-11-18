ED conducts searches at 25 locations linked to Al-Falah University in Delhi blast probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 25 locations in Delhi NCR in connection with its probe into the November 10 Delhi blast.The searches targeted premises linked to Al-Falah University and individuals associated with it. Teams of the agency raided an office location in Delhi's Okhla area with a security cordon being provided by the police and paramilitary forces. Investigators say the university employed accused bomber Umar-un-Nabi and others linked to JeM. The ED action follows two FIRs filed by Delhi Police, after three doctors from the university were identified as suspects. Officials now suspect the blast was planned on the university premises.