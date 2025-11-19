13 Maoists killed in encounter by security forces in Andhra Pradesh in two days

Security forces killed 13 Maoists in two days since November 18 in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli village, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Seven Maoists were killed on Wednesday, a day after neutralising six others on Tuesday.

Additional DG (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Ladda, in a presser, said four men and three women were gunned down on Wednesday.

He claimed Metturu Jogarao, who is a specialist in assembling explosive devices, was among the dead. On Tuesday, six Maoists were killed in an encounter in the same district. This included Madvi Hidma, head of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1. The prominent tribal leader carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head in Chhattisgarh.