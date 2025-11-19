Pregnant techie, her unborn child die after hit by car rashly driven by teen in Australia

A 33-year-old, Indian-origin, pregnant Samanvitha Dhareshwar died in a tragic accident in Australia. The incident occurred on November 14, around 8 PM local time. She originally hailed from Karnataka and used to work as a Test Analyst at Alsco Uniforms in Sydney.

Samvitha was walking with her husband and a three-year-old son on George Street in Hornsby. She was eight months pregnant and due in over two weeks. A Kia car driver slowed down at a parking entrance to give way to them. At that time, a 19-year-old dashed his BMW into the Kia car, which eventually hit the woman. A critically-injured Samanvitha was rushed to Westmead Hospital.