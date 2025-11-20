BLO's suicide in West Bengal raises questions on SIR preparedness

A booth-level officer's (BLO) suicide in West Bengal has raised concerns about the SIR. The official died by suicide because of work pressure, it was alleged. In another incident, an auto rickshaw-puller attempted suicide on Wednesday. He was reportedly under pressure after he could not find his name in the 2020 SIR list. Following the two incidents, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI). She urged the commission to ‘immediately halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost.’ She also wrote to CEC Gyanesh Kumar on how the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage

