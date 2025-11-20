Governor’s assent for state bills: Supreme Court rejects fixed timelines

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Governors cannot indefinitely withhold assent to Bills passed by state Assemblies. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai pronounced the judgment on President Droupadi Murmu’s reference under Article 143(1). “We don't think governors have unfettered power to sit over bills passed by state assemblies,” the bench observed. The court held that the Governor has discretion while deciding to grant assent to bills under Article 200 and need not act as per the aid and advice of the Cabinet in assenting to bills. However, if the Governor withholds assent, the Bill must necessarily be returned to the Legislature.

