Why Coimbatore, Madurai metro projects were rejected | Key reasons explained

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has rejected Tamil Nadu's proposals to build metro rail systems in Coimbatore and Madurai, citing non-compliance with population and ridership norms under the 2017 Metro Rail Policy. Tamil Nadu had requested approval under a 50:50 equity model, but the Centre refused. CM MK Stalin has condemned the decision, calling it biased and politically motivated, while highlighting that BJP-ruled states often get metro projects in smaller Tier-II cities. Stalin recalled challenges faced during Chennai Metro's development and assured relentless efforts to secure metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai. Watch the full video to know the key reasons cited by the Centre for rejecting these metro projects.