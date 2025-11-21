Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows to fix timelines for Governors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vowed to continue his fight until the timelines for Governors are fixed. His statement came a day after a constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gawai said no timelines could be fixed for Governors and the President for clearing the bills. The judgement effectively set aside the April 12 decision by a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan that set strict deadlines regarding grant of assent to bills by the Governor and the President. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai held that Courts could not create such timelines as the constitution does not prescribe any.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin posted a tweet in which he promises to fix the timelines by amending the constitution. He wrote the following 'Our fight for State rights and true federalism will continue! No rest until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear Bills!'

He concluded the post talking about the promise to ensure that every constitutional apparatus functions in this country in accordance with the Constitution.

DMK leaders like T. K. S. Elangovan and spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai spoke about the judgment and the Governor's power.