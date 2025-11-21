Udhayanidhi Stalin calls Sanskrit ‘a dead language’, invites BJP leaders wrath

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday called Sanskrit 'a dead language', while criticising the Union government. He slammed the central government by pointing out that only Rs 150 crore was allotted for Tamil language development. ‘In contrast, Sanskrit, a dead language, was getting Rs 2,400 crore,’ he said.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the Deputy CM saying that no one has the right to call any language dead, especially the one that is still used today in prayers and rituals across the country

Former State Chief K. Annamalai blamed the DMK government for not developing Tamil in the state itself.

