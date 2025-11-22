Bengaluru cash van heist: Police constable among 3 arrested, Rs. 5.76 crore recovered

Four days after the Rs 7.11 crore ATM cash van heist in Bengaluru, the police arrested 3 persons on Saturday. The Ocean's 11-styled heist happened in Bengaluru on November 19.

The police recovered Rs 5.76 crore from the arrested. The ATM cash-loading van was robbed near Ashoka pillar. The van was heading from HDFC Bank’s JP Nagar branch. The gang of robbers, claimed to be RBI officials, threatened the driver and staff at gunpoint and seized the money. A probe revealed that the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed in the van was missing.

Two of the arrested worked at the cash management services of the bank.The third person is a police constable from Govindapura Police Station. Officers believe that a gang of 6-8 members executed the plan. Efforts to catch the remaining members of the gang is on

