Criminals will have to leave Bihar: Deputy CM and new Home minister Samrat Choudhary

In a significant political development in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has relinquished control of the Home Department after holding it for nearly two decades. This marks the first time in two decades that Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), has handed over this crucial portfolio. The decision comes amid the formation of a new cabinet following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the recent assembly elections. Kumar, who has been Bihar's CM for multiple terms, traditionally kept the Home Ministry under his direct supervision to oversee law and order, police administration, and internal security.

The charge of the Home Department has now been assigned to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a prominent leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Choudhary, who also serves as one of the two deputy CMs alongside Vijay Kumar Sinha, emerges as a key figure in the administration with this responsibility. The portfolio allocation was announced on November 21, 2025, a day after the new government was sworn in.

This transfer signals a notable shift in power dynamics within the NDA alliance in Bihar.