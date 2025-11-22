Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir declares that Babri Masjid will be built in Murshidabad

In a provocative announcement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir stated that the foundation stone for a mosque named Babri Masjid would be laid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, West Bengal. He claimed the construction would be completed within three years, framing it as a tribute to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. This declaration, coinciding with the anniversary of the 1992 demolition, has ignited widespread debate amid ongoing religious sensitivities in India. Kabir extended an invitation to opposition leaders, emphasizing communal harmony, but critics argue it risks inflaming tensions. The move comes as TMC faces accusations of targeting Muslim voters in a region with a significant Muslim population.

AIMIM MLA and Bihar State President Akhtarul Iman responded to Kabir's comments, asserting that mosques can be built anywhere as they symbolize humanity and compassion, akin to temples, churches, and gurdwaras. Iman emphasized that elections should focus on development rather than religious structures, downplaying the controversy while upholding the right to construct places of worship. His remarks highlight a broader defense of religious freedoms under the Indian Constitution, amid polarized political discourse. BJP leaders sharply rebuked Kabir's plan, labeling it as "appeasement politics" and a threat to social harmony.

Figures like Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari accused TMC of vote-bank tactics, with Adhikari challenging Kabir to follow through, implying it's mere rhetoric. The party warned that such actions could divide communities, drawing parallels to historical partitions, and urged Hindus in Bengal to recognize the alleged bias