Nation lost an ace pilot: Father of late Wing Commander Namansh Syal

The final rites of Wing Commander Namansh Syal took place in his native village of Patiyalkar, located in Kangra district. The brave pilot tragically lost his life in a devastating LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on November 21, 2025. This event marked a profound loss for the Indian Air Force and the nation, as Syal was remembered for his dedication and skill in the skies.

Relatives and villagers converged around the funeral procession, in grief and mourning the untimely departure of a local hero. The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as loved ones paid their last respects. In a poignant moment, his wife Afshan, herself a Wing Commander, offered a final salute to her husband.

Jagan Nath, the grief-stricken father of the late Wing Commander Namansh Syal, expressed his sorrow, stating that the nation had lost an ace pilot. His words echoed the sentiments of many, highlighting Syal's exceptional contributions to aviation and the void left by his passing. The ceremony served as a tribute to a life of service and sacrifice.