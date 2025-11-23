'Sindh may return to India': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's cryptic remark sparks debate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sparked controversy with a statement on the Sindh region, which is currently part of Pakistan. Speaking at a Sindhi community event in Delhi, he suggested that borders are not permanent and that Sindh, separated from India during the 1947 Partition, could potentially "return home to India" in the future.

The region, located adjacent to Punjab, has long been a point of historical and cultural significance for India, with deep civilizational ties that Singh emphasized during his address.The 1947 Partition allocated Sindh to Pakistan, a decision that Singh claimed many Hindus in the region have never fully accepted. He referenced former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani's writings, noting that Sindhi Hindus, particularly of older generations, continue to view the separation as unresolved.

Singh highlighted the shared reverence for the Indus River, sacred to both Hindus and some Muslims in Sindh, underscoring that civilizationally, Sindh remains an integral part of India despite its current geopolitical status.The remark has raised eyebrows amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, with Singh's comments drawing attention to potential shifts in territorial boundaries.

While he did not outline any specific plans, the statement reflects broader sentiments about historical injustices from the Partition and has ignited discussions on social media and among political circles.