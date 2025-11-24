From shoe-throwing to landmark verdicts: Gavai throws light on his term as Chief Justice of India

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has officially stepped down after an eventful and historic tenure as the 52nd CJI. His term witnessed several defining moments, both inside and outside the courtroom, making his legacy one of the most discussed in recent years.

In this video, we break down his reflections on some of the most talked-about events during his time in office. From the unprecedented shoe throwing incident—and his remarkable decision to forgive the attacker—to the intense public debates that followed some of his major judgments, Justice Gavai offers rare insight into how he handled pressure, criticism, and responsibility.

We also explore the landmark rulings that shaped his tenure, the controversies they sparked, and the constitutional principles he stood by throughout. Justice Gavai opens up about what influenced his decisions, what challenged him the most, and what he hopes his time as CJI will be remembered for.