Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer addresses technical hurdles, political influence claims on SIR

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Monday addressed concerns regarding technical issues, political interference, and the removal of voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Responding to allegations that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were being threatened or influenced by DMK workers, she clarified that BLOs and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) “know their responsibilities” and would not be easily influenced.

When asked about voters being removed from the rolls, Patnaik explained that no eligible voter can be removed without a valid reason. Removals can only happen under five categories: deceased, absentee, changed residence, duplicate EPIC, or if the enumeration form was not received.

She also emphasised that the SIR process is being conducted strictly in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines.