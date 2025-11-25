Delhi protest chaos: Police arrest 22 people for using 'pepper spray' and Maoist slogans

In a tense confrontation at Delhi's India Gate during a protest against the city's worsening air pollution, Delhi Police arrested 22 individuals, primarily students and young activists, for allegedly assaulting officers with chili spray—commonly referred to as pepper spray—and escalating the demonstration into chaos.

The event, organized under the banner of environmental advocacy, aimed to highlight Delhi's hazardous air quality index (AQI), which frequently spikes to dangerous levels, causing widespread health concerns including respiratory diseases and premature deaths. Eyewitnesses reported that protesters jumped barricades, leading to physical scuffles where police claim they were targeted with irritants, resulting in minor injuries to several officers. Authorities described the gathering as unauthorized, noting it disrupted traffic on Kartavya Path and posed public safety risks. While participants insisted their intent was peaceful, focusing on demands for stricter pollution controls from stubble burning and industrial emissions, police allege the protest was infiltrated by elements with ulterior motives.

This incident has reignited debates on the right to protest in urban spaces, with environmental groups decrying police overreach and calling for dialogue on climate action. Opposition leaders have criticized the arrests as an attempt to silence youth voices amid government failures on air quality management. The clash underscores the broader frustration in Delhi, where winter smog routinely blankets the city, affecting millions.