PM Narendra Modi mentions the Uthiramerur inscription during the Ayodhya flag hoisting speech

In a historic ceremony on November 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a majestic saffron flag, known as the 'Dharma Dwaja,' atop the 161-foot-high shikhar of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The 22-by-11-foot flag, crafted from durable parachute fabric to withstand 200 kmph winds, symbolized the resurgence of Hindu civilization and Ram Rajya ideals. This event, coinciding with Vivah Panchami and Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, drew massive crowds and marked a milestone in the temple's completion.

Following the hoisting, PM Modi addressed the enthusiastic gathering, emphasizing the need to eradicate India's "mentality of slavery" instilled by colonial influences like Macaulay's policies 190 years ago. He urged freeing the nation from inferiority complexes within the next decade, asserting that India's traditions and systems are inherently superior.

In his speech, Modi referenced the ancient Uthiramerur inscription in northern Tamil Nadu, a thousand-year-old artifact detailing democratic governance under the Chola dynasty. He highlighted how villagers elected rulers through systems like Kudavolai, proving India as the "mother of democracy" with democracy embedded in its DNA, countering notions of foreign borrowings.