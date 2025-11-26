At least 4 people killed as massive fire breaks out at residential building in Hong Kong

At least four people died, and several others remain trapped after a massive fire tore through a high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. The blaze, reported at 2:51 pm on Wednesday, was quickly upgraded to a No. 4 alarm.

Videos from the scene showed firefighters using ladder trucks to battle intense flames, while thick smoke poured from the towers. Authorities said they are still unsure how many residents remain trapped inside.

Scores of fire engines and ambulances were deployed at the scene. Police said they received multiple reports of people trapped in the affected towers. Wang Fuk Court is an eight-block housing complex with nearly 2,000 residential units.