Expelled AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan resigns as MLA amid speculations of possible TVK switch

Nine-time AIADMK MLA KA Sengottaiyan resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, submitting his letter to Speaker M. Appavu at the Secretariat in Chennai.

His exit has triggered strong political speculation, with reports suggesting he may join TVK as he considers his next move. The DMK has also shown interest, with Minister Sekarbabu meeting him shortly after the resignation.

Sengottaiyan chose not to comment on his future plans when questioned by the media. Former MLA Anwar Raaja said the DMK would be a suitable choice for him at this stage.

His participation in Thevar Jayanthi alongside OPS and Dhinakaran earlier had led to his expulsion from the AIADMK. A nine-time legislator, Sengottaiyan has long been known as a loyalist of former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa.