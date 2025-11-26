Former CJI B R Gavai on 'bulldozer justice' across India in context of judicial activism

Watch the interview of the former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai post his retirement on where he reflects on his 40-year career in law, especially as a judge who rose to the highest judicial office in India.
Gavai reflected on his judgments involving judicial reforms and environmental issues. He also opined on several issues affecting the Indian judiciary, including judicial activism, the opaque Collegium system, and 'bulldozer justice' primarily under the BJP governments.
B R Gavai credited his 'upbringing' for not taking action in the event of an advocate hurling a shoe at him inside the Supreme Court during proceedings in October 2025. The advocate in question is Rakesh Kishore, who was suspended from practice following the incident.